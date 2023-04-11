Rutschman, Mountcastle, Hays homer as Orioles beat A’s 5-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman homered for the second straight game, Kyle Gibson earned his third victory in as many starts with Baltimore, and the Orioles defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep for Baltimore, which improved to 4-0 in series openers this season. Oakland has lost five in a row and fell to a majors-worst 2-8, matching its worst start since 2010. Gibson has won three consecutive starts for the first time since September 2018 for Minnesota. Rutschman went deep in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.