Rutschman, Mountcastle, Hays homer as Orioles beat A’s 5-1
By PATRICK STEVENS The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman drinks water from a funnel as Terrin Vavra holds the top after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams]
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman homered for the second straight game, Kyle Gibson earned his third victory in as many starts with Baltimore, and the Orioles defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep for Baltimore, which improved to 4-0 in series openers this season. Oakland has lost five in a row and fell to a majors-worst 2-8, matching its worst start since 2010. Gibson has won three consecutive starts for the first time since September 2018 for Minnesota. Rutschman went deep in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears (38) looks on after surrendering a solo home run to Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) is greeted by third base coach Tony Mansolino, left, after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman hits a solo home run against Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)