Rutherford, Jones lead Stephen F. Austin to a 32-19 win over FCS playoff-bound Abilene Christian

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Rutherford threw for two first-half touchdowns and Qualan Jones ran for two more in the third quarter to help power Stephen F. Austin to a 32-19 win over Abilene Christian in a nonconference season finale. The loss snapped the four-game win streak that had cemented the United Athletic Conference championship and an FCS playoff berth for Abilene Christian (8-4, 7-1). The Lumberjacks (7-5, 4-3) finished the season in third place in the Southland Conference behind Incarnate Word and Southeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.