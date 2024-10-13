Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashes world record by nearly 2 minutes at Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56 to break the world record by nearly two minutes. The 30-year-old bested the record set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopian in 2:11:53 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon. Chepngetich became the first woman to break 2:10 in the marathon. The 26.2-mile race started and ended in Grant Park in Chicago.

