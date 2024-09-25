Rutgers will go for its first 4-0 start since 2012 in a Friday night game with newcomer Washington

Rutgers will look for its first 4-0 start since 2012 when it plays Washington in Big Ten Conference game Friday night game at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights have started the last four seasons with 3-0 records under Greg Schiano. Washington has won three of its first four games, losing only rival Washington State when the Cougars made a late defensive stand. Rutgers went on the road last week and beat Virginia Tech. Washington had an impressive Big Ten home debut with an easy win over Northwestern. Rutgers and Washington have played twice and the Huskies won both.

