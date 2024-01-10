Rutgers uses balanced attack to beat Indiana 66-57 for 1st Big Ten victory

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mawot Mag scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures and Rutgers picked up its first Big Ten Conference win of the season with a 66-57 victory over Indiana. Mag added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Scarlet Knights (9-6, 1-3). Aundre Hyatt made two 3-pointers and scored 12 with six rebounds to help Rutgers beat the Hoosiers (11-5, 3-2) for the ninth time in the last 11 matchups. Austin Williams, Derek Simpson and reserve Jamichael Davis all scored 10 for Rutgers. Kel’el Ware had 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, pacing Indiana with his sixth double-double of the season

