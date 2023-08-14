Rutgers still trying to close the Big Ten gap in Greg Schiano’s fourth season back

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Heading into the fourth season of his second stint at Rutgers, coach Greg Schiano is still trying to close the talent gap the Scarlet Knights face in the Big Ten Conference. While Rutgers got a late bowl bid in the 2020 COVID-19 season, the Scartlet Knights have won 12 of 34 games over the past three years. They were 4-8 overall and 1-8 in the brutal Power 5 league last season. They haven’t had a winning season since 2014. Still, Schiano believes he has a better team ahead of the Sept. 3 home opener against Northwestern.

