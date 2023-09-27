Rutgers, South Carolina women’s hoops teams to play exhibition to honor late Nikki McCray-Penson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will host Rutgers in an exhibition game on Oct. 22 dedicated to the late Nikki McCray-Penson, who had been an assistant on both staffs. The two schools announced the game Wednesday. McCray-Penson had breast cancer and died in July. McCray-Penson was a two-time All-American at Tennessee and continued her career in the ABL and WNBA. She was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, playing on teams with her good friend, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley. McCray-Penson was head coach at Mississippi State when she stepped down in October 2021 due to health concerns.

