Rutgers rallies in the second half to beat Northwestern 63-60 for fourth straight victory

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jeremiah Williams scored 15 points, Clifford Omoruyi had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Rutgers rallied from an 11-point, second-half deficit to beat Northwestern 63-60 for its fourth straight victory. Derek Simpson made a jumper with 5:18 remaining in the second half, following an offensive rebound, to give Rutgers a 52-51 lead, its first since it led 5-4. The Scarlet Knights extended it to 56-51 after a 12-0 run as Northwestern went scoreless for six-plus minutes. Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer made his first 3-pointer of the game with 1:20 left to tie it at 58-all, but Aundre Hyatt answered with a wide open 3-pointer at the other end. Rutgers dribbled down the clock before Williams got into the lane and got a friendly bounce with 22.2 seconds left.

