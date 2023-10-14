Rutgers rallies from 18 points down to beat Michigan State 27-24 behind Monangai’s 148 yards and TD

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Woolston]

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Monangai ran for 148 yards and had a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown run as Rutgers rallied from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Michigan State 27—24 Saturday, denying interim Spartans head coach Harlon Barnett his first win. Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got two big plays on special teams and two scores in a nine-second span in getting off to its best start since 2014 and handing Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) its fourth straight loss under Barnett. Aaron Young scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone and Gavin Wimsatt had a TD pass and 2-point conversion in the comeback.

