Rutgers rallies from 18 points down to beat Michigan State 27-24 behind Monangai’s 148 yards and TD

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Monangai ran for 148 yards and had a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown run as Rutgers rallied from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Michigan State 27—24 Saturday, denying interim Spartans head coach Harlon Barnett his first win. Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got two big plays on special teams and two scores in a nine-second span in getting off to its best start since 2014 and handing Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) its fourth straight loss under Barnett. Aaron Young scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone and Gavin Wimsatt had a TD pass and 2-point conversion in the comeback.

