Rutgers orders investigation of gymnastics program following allegations of abuse by coach

PISCATAWAY, N.Y. (AP) — Rutgers has hired a law firm to conduct an investigation into athlete allegations of bullying, favoritism and revenge by the coach of the gymnastics program. President Jonathan Holloway announced that the university hired Lowenstein Sandler partner Matthew Boxer to lead the investigation into allegations against coach Umme Salim-Beasley. The allegations coincided with the surprising retirement of Scarlet Knights athletic director Pat Hobbs on Aug. 16. He cited health issues in stepping down. A former New Jersey state comptroller and federal prosecutor, Boxer investigated the Rutgers’ softball program in 2020. NJ Advance Media first reported the gymnastics allegations, talking with seven former gymnasts and one still on the team who described a “toxic” climate in the program.

