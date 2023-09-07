Rutgers looks for its seventh straight win against Temple in a New Jersey Turnpike game

Rutgers will look for its seventh straight win against Temple when it plays host to the Owls on Saturday night at SHI Stadium. Both teams won their season openers. Temple rallied from a 21-7 deficit to beat Akron 24-21 on Saturday in a non-conference game. The Scarlet Knights opened the season with a Big Ten contest and beat Northwestern 24-7 on Sunday. The game was not close. The Wildcats didn’t get on the scoreboard until the closing seconds. The game between Rutgers and Temple was close last season. The Scarlet Knights took the trip down the New Jersey Turnpike and rallied to win 16-14.

