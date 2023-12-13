Rutgers gives Greg Schiano a new contract through the 2030 season

By The Associated Press
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano reacts against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barry Reeger]

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Greg Schiano, who will be taking Rutgers to its second bowl game since returning as head coach in 2020, has been given a new contract through the 2030 season. Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced the deal Wednesday, roughly two weeks before the Scarlet Knights (6-6) are to face Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28. Schiano will be paid $6.25 million next season. He had signed an eight-year deal for $4 million annually when he took over for the 2020 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.