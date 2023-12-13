Rutgers gives Greg Schiano a new contract through the 2030 season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Greg Schiano, who will be taking Rutgers to its second bowl game since returning as head coach in 2020, has been given a new contract through the 2030 season. Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced the deal Wednesday, roughly two weeks before the Scarlet Knights (6-6) are to face Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28. Schiano will be paid $6.25 million next season. He had signed an eight-year deal for $4 million annually when he took over for the 2020 season.

