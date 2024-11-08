Russia’s Guseva shoots 67 for share of Lotte Championship lead in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Nataliya Guseva of Russia shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday for a share of the second-round lead in the Lotte Championship with A Lim Kim, Ruixin Liu and Yuri Yoshida. Guseva holed out from 120 yards for eagle on the par-4 seventh and had four birdies and a bogey in her afternoon round to reach 9-under 135 at breezy Hoakalei Country Club. The 21-year-old player starred at the University of Miami. Kim, the first-round leader, bogeyed her final two holes late in the afternoon for a 69. Yoshida shot 67, and Liu 68.

