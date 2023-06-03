Russians in Stanley Cup Final trying to focus on hockey amid country’s war in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Russian players left playing in the Stanley Cup Final say they’re focused on hockey and not their country’s war in Ukraine. Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky says he has not thought about not being able to bring the Stanley Cup home to Russia if he wins it. Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev is not worried about that being four wins away from another NHL championship. Barbashev spent his day with the Cup in Moscow in 2019 after winning it with St. Louis. The players say they’re far more worried about the final than politics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.