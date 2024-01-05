Russian tennis player Vladislav Ivanov gets 4-year ban for refusing doping test

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Russian player Vladislav Ivanov has been given a four-year suspension for refusing to provide a urine sample for a doping test. Ivanov’s violation took place in September 2022 while he was competing at a tournament in Casablanca, Morocco. ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse says it’s rare for a player to refuse a test and “this sends a powerful message to any sportsperson about the devastating consequences if they do.”

