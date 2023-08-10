Russian soccer club says Norwegian player leaves after drone attack on Moscow neighborhood

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Russian soccer club Dynamo Moscow says Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann has terminated his contract with the team and left Russia after a drone strike on buildings near the neighborhood where he lived. Normann was one of the few players from western Europe to play for a Russian club after the country’s military invasion of Ukraine started in February last year, a decision that saw him exiled from Norway’s national team. Normann was contracted to Rostov when Russia started the war but was then on loan to Norwich in the English Premier League. He later returned to Russia to join Dynamo on loan.

