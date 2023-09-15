Russian skater Valieva to testify by video link at CAS hearing into Beijing Olympics doping case

GENEVA (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will give evidence by video link for a hearing into her doping case that rocked the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Valieva and Russian officials are among “parties, witnesses and experts” giving testimony remotely at a closed-door hearing in Lausanne from Sept. 26-29. The World Anti-Doping Agency wants Valieva banned for four years. A CAS verdict could take months. Valieva was the 15-year-old gold-medal favorite in Beijing when her positive test for a banned heart medication was revealed.

