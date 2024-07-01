Russian prospect, NHL 1st-round pick Matvei Michkov signs with Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Russian prospect and 2023 NHL first-round draft pick Matvei Michkov has signed a three-year, entry-level with the Philadelphia Flyers. SKA Saint Petersburg let Michkov out of his contract last week, paving the way for the playmaking forward to arrive in Philadelphia ahead of schedule. The Flyers selected Michkov with the seventh pick in the 2023 draft knowing he had three years left on his KHL contract. The Flyers believe the 19-year-old has the potential to help change the fortunes of a franchise that has missed the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.