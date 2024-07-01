Russian prospect, NHL 1st-round pick Matvei Michkov signs with Philadelphia Flyers

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
FILE - Matvei Michkov, center, adjusts his Philadelphia Flyers cap after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that top Flyers prospect Michkov is being released by KHL club SKA Saint Petersburg. The move is the first step toward Michkov joining the Flyers ahead of the schedule. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Russian prospect and 2023 NHL first-round draft pick Matvei Michkov has signed a three-year, entry-level with the Philadelphia Flyers. SKA Saint Petersburg let Michkov out of his contract last week, paving the way for the playmaking forward to arrive in Philadelphia ahead of schedule. The Flyers selected Michkov with the seventh pick in the 2023 draft knowing he had three years left on his KHL contract. The Flyers believe the 19-year-old has the potential to help change the fortunes of a franchise that has missed the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

