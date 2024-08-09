Russian native Darja Varfolomeev wins Germany’s first Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics

By The Associated Press
Varfolomeev Darja, of Germany, performs clubs exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round final at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

PARIS (AP) — Darja Varfolomeev left her native Russia for Germany five years ago in search of Olympic glory. She found it in Paris. The 17-year-old won gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around competition. Varfolomeev posted the highest score in all four events — hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon — on her way to a total of 142.850, well clear of silver medalist Boryana Kaleyn of Bulgaria and bronze medalist Sofia Raffaeli of Italy.

