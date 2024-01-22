Russian billionaire Rybolovlev exploring possible sale of French soccer club Monaco

MONACO (AP) — Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev is exploring the possibility of selling his stakes in French soccer club Monaco. Rybolovlev has been the majority owner of Monaco since 2011. After Les Echos newspaper reported that the fertilizer magnate was open to selling the club and had mandated The Raine Group to work on a total or partial divestment project, a representative of Rybolovlev’s family office confirmed the move.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.