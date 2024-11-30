Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov re-elected president of fencing’s governing body

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has been elected to a new term as president of the International Fencing Federation while he faces ongoing sanctions.

The federation, known as the FIE, said in an emailed statement that Usmanov won 120 votes for a majority at the congress on Saturday in Uzbekistan, where he was born.

Usmanov was first elected FIE president in 2008 and his funding was key to fencing’s growth.

Usmanov said in March 2022 he would step aside from his duties as FIE president “until justice is restored” after he was placed under sanctions by the European Union following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Greek official Emmanuel Katsiadakis served as interim president since then.

Usmanov thanked his supporters on Saturday and said he would work for a “bright future” for fencing.

“As is well known, I am still subject to unjustified restrictions, which I am currently challenging in court,” Usmanov said in a statement. “In this regard, I declare that I have always acted in the best interests of the FIE and will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent the legally unfounded restrictions imposed on me being extended to the FIE and its activities.”

