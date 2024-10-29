Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov nominated for new term as president of fencing’s governing body

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov could be re-elected as president of fencing’s world governing body, the FIE, after he was nominated for a new term by most of the organization’s members. Usmanov, whose funding has been important to fencing over the last two decades, was last re-elected in 2021 but stepped aside in March 2022 after he was placed under sanctions by the European Union following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A statement by Usmanov on Tuesday didn’t specify whether he now intends to resume the day-to-day duties of FIE president.

