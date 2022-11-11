Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for ’24

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE- Team Canada's Sidney Crosby skates on the ice during practice in Ottawa on on Sept. 5, 2016, in preparation for the World Cup of Hockey. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have abandoned plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey in 2024, according to a a joint statement Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, calling it not feasible to hold the tournament as they had hoped in February of 2024. The league and union say they hope to stage it in February 2025 and will continue to plan for that. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick]

Russia’s war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association say it is not feasible in the current environment to hold the tournament as they had hoped in February. There has not been a World Cup since 2016 for various reasons. This time the war in Ukraine was to blame. Some countries did not want Russians to participate. That would leave some of the best players in the world out of the tournament.

