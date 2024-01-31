Russia to host Serbia for first men’s soccer friendly against European team since Ukraine invasion

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russia is set to host Serbia for a friendly in Moscow in March for its first men’s national team soccer game against a European opponent since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia said the game will be played March 21 at Dynamo Moscow’s stadium. UEFA confirmed it had given permission for the game. Russian national teams and clubs are banned from UEFA competitions, but that suspension does not apply to friendlies.

