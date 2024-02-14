Russia to host Paraguay in Moscow on March 25 for men’s soccer friendly

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is going to host Paraguay for a soccer friendly next month in what would be its first men’s national team game against a South American team since the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Football Union says the game will be played in Moscow on March 25. That is four days after Russia plays Serbia in another friendly. The Russian women’s national team played Paraguay in two away friendlies last year. Russia won one game 3-0 and the other was a 1-1 draw.

