Russia stripped of hosting swim worlds, moved to Singapore

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia has been stripped of hosting the 2025 swimming world championships and Singapore has been awarded the event by the governing body of the sport. Russia had originally been chosen in 2019 to host the event in Kazan. The International Olympic Committee has asked the governing bodies of sports not to stage events in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The world championships feature swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo. This year’s worlds will be in Fukuoka, Japan, and next year’s event will be in Doha, Qatar.

