Russia-run boxing body calls on US fighters to defy boycott

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The president of the International Boxing Association has offered financial support to American boxers who defy a U.S. boycott of the upcoming world championships. IBA’s Russian president Umar Kremlev says the officials responsible for the boycott are “worse than hyenas and jackals.” USA Boxing said Wednesday it would not send a team to the women’s world championships next month or the men’s championships in May. It cited longstanding governance issues at the IBA and the decision to allow Russia and its ally Belarus to compete with flags and anthems during the invasion of Ukraine.

