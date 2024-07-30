Russia is set to postpone the World Friendship Games, once seen as a rival to Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Organizers say a Russian sports event widely regarded as an attempt to rival the Paris Olympics is set to be postponed to next year. The International Friendship Association, a body set up to organize the event, says the World Friendship Games will move to unspecified dates in 2025 from the planned schedule in September 2024. It says the decision is subject to approval by the Russian government. The International Olympic Committee was strongly opposed to any rival event. It said in March the proposed Russian event was “a cynical attempt by the Russian Federation to politicize sport.”

