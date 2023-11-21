Russia and IOC clash at the UN before member states pass Olympic Truce for Paris Games

Russia has clashed with the International Olympic Committee on the floor of the United Nations before 118 member states voted to adopt a traditional truce around the Paris Summer Games next year. Russia voted for the previous Olympic Truce resolution then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The IOC has eased its initially tough stance of excluding Russia from international sports. Some Russian athletes could compete in Paris as neutral individuals with no national identity. Russian diplomat Maria Zabolotskaya says those conditions are “completely unacceptable.” She accused the IOC of hypocrisy.

