Russia and Belarus barred from ice hockey world championships for 1 more year through 2025 season

ZURICH (AP) — Russia and Belarus will be excluded from the ice hockey world championships for another year through the 2024-25 season. The International Ice Hockey Federation said the decision is based on security risks during the military invasion of Ukraine. The latest renewal of the ban will extend the countries’ exclusions to more than three years. The governing body has set a deadline of May next year for its ruling council to decide if Russia and Belarus can return in time for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

