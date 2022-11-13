Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell has won his first race in Formula One by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Lewis Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start but had to hold off Hamilton at the end.
Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, steers his car during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of The Netherlands, left, bumps into Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcelo Chello
Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner