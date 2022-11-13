Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell has won his first race in Formula One by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Lewis Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start but had to hold off Hamilton at the end.

