Russell Wilson’s season-high 3 picks lead to end of Broncos’ win streak

HOUSTON (AP) — During their five-game winning streak, the Denver Broncos had forced 15 turnovers and Russell Wilson hadn’t thrown an interception. On Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Broncos didn’t have a takeaway and Wilson was picked off a season-high three times, all in the second half. The result was Denver’s first loss since Oct. 12. Coach Sean Payton says his team was “sloppy” and didn’t follow the formula from its recent wins. Wilson is confident the Broncos can bounce back.

