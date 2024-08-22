Russell Wilson will start the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale as QB derby with Fields nears end

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson will start the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale against Detroit. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Wilson and all healthy starters will see action against the Lions, though Tomlin declined to get into specifics on how long Wilson or any of the other regulars might play. Tomlin added there has been “no change” to the depth chart at quarterback, where Wilson has been listed ahead of Justin Fields since training camp began even though Wilson’s availability has been limited because of a calf injury.

