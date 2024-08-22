Russell Wilson will start the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale as QB derby with Fields nears end

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson will start the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale against Detroit. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Wilson and all healthy starters will see action against the Lions, though Tomlin declined to get into specifics on how long Wilson or any of the other regulars might play. Tomlin added there has been “no change” to the depth chart at quarterback, where Wilson has been listed ahead of Justin Fields since training camp began even though Wilson’s availability has been limited because of a calf injury.

