Russell Wilson to make his preseason debut when the Steelers host the Bills

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson is expected to be in the lineup when the Pittsburgh Steelers host Buffalo in their second preseason game. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Wilson will run out with the starters as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks from a calf injury that has slowed him during training camp. Tomlin estimates the starters will play about four series against the Bills, though he may shorten that if Wilson and company find early success. The Steelers signed the 35-year-old nine-time Pro Bowler to a one-year deal in March.

