Russell Wilson reiterates that he’d like to stay in Denver, but also rehashes benching in podcast

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Just ahead of the NFL combine where the Denver Broncos are sure to be peppered with questions about their benched quarterback, Russell Wilson went on a podcast and said he wants to stay in Denver. Wilson also revisited the moment the Broncos asked him to alter his injury guarantee in his contract during a long conversation on former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall’s podcast that went live Sunday night. Wilson reiterated that the Broncos threatened to bench him for the team’s final nine games if he didn’t change his contract. He refused and started seven more games before being benched.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.