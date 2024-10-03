Russell Wilson ramps it up in Steelers practice but still no timetable on the QB’s return

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is back to practicing at full speed while he recovers from a calf injury that has sidelined him for a month. The 35-year-old Wilson says the calf is improving but stopped short of saying when he thinks he’ll be ready to play. The more pressing question for the 3-1 Steelers is what they will do when Wilson is cleared. Backup Justin Fields has played well in Wilson’s absence. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t made a decision on who will be the starter when Wilson is available but has said there’s a chance he could stick with Fields.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.