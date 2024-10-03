Russell Wilson ramps it up in Steelers practice but still no timetable on the QB’s return

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dempsey]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is back to practicing at full speed while he recovers from a calf injury that has sidelined him for a month. The 35-year-old Wilson says the calf is improving but stopped short of saying when he thinks he’ll be ready to play. The more pressing question for the 3-1 Steelers is what they will do when Wilson is cleared. Backup Justin Fields has played well in Wilson’s absence. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t made a decision on who will be the starter when Wilson is available but has said there’s a chance he could stick with Fields.

