Russell Wilson is eager to reboot his career in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are betting big on it

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson is eager to help the Pittsburgh Steelers return to their winning ways. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is joining Pittsburgh on a one-year deal after being cut by Denver. The Steelers made a heavy push to sign Wilson, believing he can help them close the gap on the powers that be in the AFC. Wilson says he is eager to join a team with a winning tradition after two bumpy seasons in Pittsburgh. Wilson is currently the only quarterback on the roster after the team agreed to trade two-year starter Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia shortly after Wilson’s arrival.

