Russell Wilson having ‘short-term misery,’ held out of first two Steelers practices with calf issue

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Russell Wilson has been held out of the first two days of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with a minor calf issue. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is considered day-to-day. Justin Fields, Wilson’s likely backup to start the season, has taken first-team reps in practice. Wilson says he would be able to play in a game but did not set a target date for his camp debut. Wilson says he thinks the coaches “are just being super careful so nothing gets worse or nothing happens.” Wilson signed a one-year, $1.21 million contract on March 15. The Broncos released him at the start of the new league year on March 13.

