Russell was ‘waiting for a disaster to happen’ after he crashed at the Australian GP

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — George Russell has spoken for the first time about his dramatic crash with Fernando Alonso in the Australian Grand Prix. He says race officials need to respond quicker to such incidents and says “you’re waiting for a disaster to happen.” He described his fear of being in a “half upside down” car on the track and says more technology is needed to get safety cars out quicker. He says, “We need to find a way that if a car is in a danger zone, it’s automated straight away, within half a second or so, because those seconds count and lives are at risk.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.