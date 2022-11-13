Russell scores 23 as SE Missouri St. takes down Lyon 83-46

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 23 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Lyon 83-46 on Saturday night.

Russell also added five steals for the Redhawks (2-0). Josh Earley scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Kobe Clark finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

Nikola Sasaroga finished with nine points for the Scots (0-1). Israel Palmer added eight points and two steals for Lyon. Juwaun Clifton also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Southeast Missouri State is a Wednesday matchup with Evansville on the road, while Lyon visits Arkansas State on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.