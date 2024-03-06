Russell scores 19 as Kentucky women beat Georgia 64-50 to begin the SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Eniya Russell scored 19 points, Ajae Petty added 11 points and 14 rebounds for her 17th double-double of the season and No. 12 seed Kentucky beat 13th-seeded Georgia 64-50 in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Kentucky (12-19) advances to play No. 5 seed Tennessee on Thursday in the second round. The Wildcats improved to 7-1 in their last three SEC Tournament appearances after winning the title in 2022 and reaching the quarterfinals in 2023. Georgia missed seven straight shots spanning the fourth-quarter break as Kentucky extended its lead to 16 points. The Bulldogs got as close as nine points the rest of the way as Kentucky didn’t make its first field goal of the fourth until Russell’s layup with 1:20 left.

