Russell scores 11 in 4th quarter, No. 19 Louisville beats Miami 77-72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jayda Curry scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Merissah Russell scored 11 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and No. 19 Louisville beat Miami 77-72 in the sloppy and disjointed ACC opener for both teams. Nyla Harris and 13 points — nine in the first quarter — and 12 rebounds for Louisville, Kiki Jefferson scored 12 and Olivia Cochran finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Russell hit three 3s and made two free throws before Harris made a layup with 55 seconds left to cap a 13-5 run that gave the Cardinals a 73-69 lead. Lemyah Hylton led Miami with 12 points and Ja’Leah Williams scored eight of her 11 in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.