Russell propels Sporting KC to 3-0 victory over Earthquakes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell had a goal and an assist to propel Sporting Kansas City to a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Sporting KC (7-11-8) jumped out to an early lead when Dániel Sallói used an assist from Russell in the third minute to score for a sixth time this season. Russell stretched the lead to 2-0 at halftime when he took a pass from Nemanja Radoja in the 42nd minute and scored for a fourth time this season. Radoja notched another assist in the 69th minute on Erik Thommy’s fourth goal of the campaign to complete the scoring. Tim Melia tallied two saves to earn the clean sheet for Sporting KC. Daniel de Sousa Britto saved three shots for San Jose (9-8-8).

