Russell Knox has conditional status on the PGA Tour. What that means is still unclear

Russell Knox is coming off his worst year in golf at a bad time. He finished 147th in the FedEx Cup. He still has conditional status on the PGA Tour, and players in his spot usually get into 20 or more tournaments. But Knox doesn’t know what means for 2024 when the schedule is radically changed. There are eight signature events for the top players. Will that mean more spots are open at the other tournaments? In other golf news, Tiger Woods is playing again and Paul McGinley will be the analyst for NBC. It’s a temporary job for now replacing Paul Azinger.

