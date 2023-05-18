Russell helps Sporting KC earn 1-1 draw with LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season, but Johnny Russell answered to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC. Bouanga used assists from Kwadwo Opoku and Sergi Palencia to score in the 13th minute and give LAFC (6-1-4) an early lead. Russell answered seven minutes later for Sporting KC (2-7-4) to knot the score. Russell’s second goal of the season came with assists from Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido. Ryan Hollingshead had a goal waved off in the 85th minute that would have given LAFC the lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.