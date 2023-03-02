Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes

George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes. Russell fully expects Hamilton to come charging back. Russell was fourth overall last year compared to sixth for Hamilton, the F1 record-holder with 103 wins and 103 pole positions. Russell secured Mercedes’ only pole and victory last year while Hamilton didn’t win a race for the first time in his career. But Russell says “Those stats against a guy like Lewis are pretty irrelevant” because “he’s going to come back fighting even more.” The season begins on Sunday in Bahrain.

