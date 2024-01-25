Russel Tchewa completes go-ahead three-point play in closing seconds as Georgia edges LSU 68-66

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points, Russel Tchewa completed a three-point play with 2.3 seconds left and Georgia edged LSU 68-66. Georgia led 61-52 with 5:48 remaining but made only two field goals the rest of the way — both by Tchewa, who scored the final seven points for the Bulldogs. LSU forward Jalen Reed made a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 2:43 remaining and Trae Hannibal added a three-point play on their next possession to get within 65-63. The Tigers took their first lead of the second half, 66-65, with 16 seconds left on Jalen Cook’s three-point play. On Georgia’s final possession, Jabri Abdur-Rahim missed a long 3-pointer but Tchewa grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled while making a putback with 2.3 seconds left.

