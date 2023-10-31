Rusnák, Morris, Frei help Sounders beat Dallas 2-0 in series opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored on a first-half penalty kick, Jordan Morris added an insurance goal and Stefan Frei posted his 12th career clean sheet in the postseason as the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 2-0 in a series opener. Seattle (15-9-11), the second seed in the Western Conference, is unbeaten in its last 10 matches (5-0-5) and ran its unbeaten streak at home to 18 against No. 7 seed Dallas (11-11-13). Rusnák gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute after Cristian Roldan drew a foul on Dallas defender Marco Farfan. Morris scored in the 74th minute with assists from defender Nouhou Tolo and Nicolás Lodeiro. It was the eighth postseason goal of Morris’ career. Rusnák’s goal was the second of his career in the playoffs. Frei had four saves.

