Rushawn Baker rushes for 156 yards, 3 touchdowns in Elon’s 31-25 victory over Maine

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Rushawn Baker rushed for 156 yards with a touchdown run in each of the first three quarters to help Elon turn back Maine 31-25. Matthew Downing connected with Chandler Brayboy for a 46-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage for Elon (5-6, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Four plays later Baker polished off the 75-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. Baker ran it in from 3 yards out to end a 16-play, 75-yard drive and the Phoenix led 14-3 with 8:43 left before halftime. Maine (5-6, 3-4) answered with 67 seconds remaining when Jaharie Martin scored on a 3-yard run at the end of a 13-play, 91-yard drive to get the Black Bears within 14-10 at the intermission.

