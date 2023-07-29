Rus defeats German teenager Noha Akugue in Hamburg European Open final for 1st WTA title

By The Associated Press
Netherlands' Arantxa Rus celebrates a point as she plays Germany's Noma Noha Akugue, during the Women's single final tennis match of the Hamburg European Open WTA Tournament, at the Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Molter]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Experienced Dutch player Arantxa Rus has defeated German teenager Noma Noha Akugue 6-0, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Hamburg European Open for her first WTA title. It was the first final for both players. The 19-year-old Noha Akugue was making her WTA tournament debut as a wild card in her hometown. The 32-year-old Rus was the oldest first-time WTA finalist since 34-year-old Tzipora Obziler in Guangzhou, China in 2007. Rus coped better with the pressure early on as Noha Akugue’s play was marred by a slew of unforced errors.

