Rus defeats German teenager Noha Akugue in Hamburg European Open final for 1st WTA title

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Experienced Dutch player Arantxa Rus has defeated German teenager Noma Noha Akugue 6-0, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Hamburg European Open for her first WTA title. It was the first final for both players. The 19-year-old Noha Akugue was making her WTA tournament debut as a wild card in her hometown. The 32-year-old Rus was the oldest first-time WTA finalist since 34-year-old Tzipora Obziler in Guangzhou, China in 2007. Rus coped better with the pressure early on as Noha Akugue’s play was marred by a slew of unforced errors.

